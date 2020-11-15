Patricia Cecelia Csajko passed away on November 3, 2020 in Mount Holly, N.J.



She was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1924 in Hallifax, Nova Scotia to Alice (Forrestall) and Joseph Patrick Moore.



She spent her last years at Virtua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mount Holly, where she was wonderfully treated by the caring staff.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband Al. She is survived by her brother Eugene "Bud" Moore, beloved niece Barbara Casey; niece Pamela Hulka; and brother-in-law Neil Kohle.



Perinchief Chapels (Mount Holly, N.J.) was responsible for making all funeral arrangements. A Requiem Mass was offered at Mater Ecclesiae Roman Catholic Church, Berlin, N.J.



Her burial, alongside her late husband, at Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery in North Hanover, Pa. followed at 1:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church in Eddystone, Pa.



