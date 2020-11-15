1/1
Patricia Cecelia Csajko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Cecelia Csajko passed away on November 3, 2020 in Mount Holly, N.J.

She was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1924 in Hallifax, Nova Scotia to Alice (Forrestall) and Joseph Patrick Moore.

She spent her last years at Virtua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mount Holly, where she was wonderfully treated by the caring staff.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Al. She is survived by her brother Eugene "Bud" Moore, beloved niece Barbara Casey; niece Pamela Hulka; and brother-in-law Neil Kohle.

Perinchief Chapels (Mount Holly, N.J.) was responsible for making all funeral arrangements. A Requiem Mass was offered at Mater Ecclesiae Roman Catholic Church, Berlin, N.J.

Her burial, alongside her late husband, at Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery in North Hanover, Pa. followed at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church in Eddystone, Pa.

Perinchief Chapels

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved