Patricia E. Coats

Patricia E. Coats Obituary
Patricia E. Coats of Willingboro, N.J., died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Majestic Rehab Center, Camden, N.J. She was 78.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., she enjoyed running and doll collecting.

Beloved wife of the late William F. Coats, she is survived by five children, Patricia, Colleen, William, Michael, and Lisa; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Danny, Zachary, Patrick, Kate, Gabe, Emily, Lucy, and Loretta; one great- grandchild, Charlotte; one sister, Carol Murphy; and other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Goes - Scolieri Funeral Home, 212 Levitt Pkwy, Willingboro, N.J. Entombment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum, Cinnaminson, N.J.

To leave a condolence, share a memory, post a photo, and more, please visit the funeral home web site listed below.

Goes - Scolieri Funeral Home,

Willingboro

www.goesscolierifuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019
