Patricia E. (Phillips) McManis, a lifelong resident of Florence, passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home with her daughters at her side. She was 90.
Patricia worked for several businesses during her life, including The Diamond Casino, Burlington, The Lamp Post and A&P Warehouse, both in Florence, Mount Holly Visiting Nurses, and retired from the Masonic Home in Burlington as a CNA. Co-workers have said patients loved being cared for by her.
A lifelong member of St. Clare's Church in Florence, she was proud that her father and grandfather helped build it. She also was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post # 194 Ladies Auxiliary.
Patricia enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading and especially her family. She was able to give the greatest gift of all in her final, most vulnerable months, which was to allow those who she had taken care of her entire life, to take care of her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie (Hyatt) and George Phillips; sisters, Catherine Kurty, Edna Krivacs and Isabel Balog; and her brothers, George, Henry, Paul and Thomas Phillips.
Patricia was the beloved wife for 59 years to the late Milton "Skip" McManis.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Patrizi (Len), Joyce Gravener (Dean), and Wendy McManis; her sister, Adlyne Labuski; grandchildren, Lauren Connelly (Matt), Ryan Gravener (Christine), Kelly Gravener, and Matthew Gravener (Ursula); great grandchildren, Lily, Nora and Lucy Connelly, Mattex Gravener, and Alanah and MJ Gravener. She also leaves behind a close family friend, Joyce Smith, as well several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you goes out to Samaritan Hospice, especially Amy Skeenes Cardis, RN and CNA June.
Calling hours will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front Street, Florence. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to The , RE: ILD, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, , or to the Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 23, 2019