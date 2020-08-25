Patricia Gates

Patricia "Trish" Gates passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 58.Born in Trenton, N.J., she was raised in Bordentown, N.J. and moved to Levittown, Pa. in 1982.Trish was the beloved wife of 38 years to David L. Gates, the loving mother of David P. Gates (Aleisha) and Amanda Gates (Ryan), and the loving grandmother of Ava. She is also survived by her parents, Stephen and Constance McDonough, brothers, Stephen McDonough Jr. (Robin) and Edward McDonough, as well as her sister, Marybeth Ricasoli (Len), and many nieces and nephews.Trish fought a courageous battle with brain tumors the past 15 years, refusing to give up. She was the former Radiology Manager for Forest Health Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.Trish always looked forward to her annual trips to the Caribbean Islands and Key West, but most of all she loved hosting her family Christmas Eve party the past 33 years.The family would like to give a special thanks to her sister, Marybeth, and caregiver, Jen Riley, for the tremendous care and support they gave her the past few years.Her services will be held privately.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel