1/1
Patricia Gates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Trish" Gates passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 58.

Born in Trenton, N.J., she was raised in Bordentown, N.J. and moved to Levittown, Pa. in 1982.

Trish was the beloved wife of 38 years to David L. Gates, the loving mother of David P. Gates (Aleisha) and Amanda Gates (Ryan), and the loving grandmother of Ava. She is also survived by her parents, Stephen and Constance McDonough, brothers, Stephen McDonough Jr. (Robin) and Edward McDonough, as well as her sister, Marybeth Ricasoli (Len), and many nieces and nephews.

Trish fought a courageous battle with brain tumors the past 15 years, refusing to give up. She was the former Radiology Manager for Forest Health Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.

Trish always looked forward to her annual trips to the Caribbean Islands and Key West, but most of all she loved hosting her family Christmas Eve party the past 33 years.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her sister, Marybeth, and caregiver, Jen Riley, for the tremendous care and support they gave her the past few years.

Her services will be held privately.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Trish's passing. I always remember her bring very sweet. My heart goes out to her husband and children and grandchild as well as Steve, Ed and Marybeth. Aunt Connie and Uncle Steve I love you very much and I am keeping you all in my prayers.
Lee Salaga
Family
August 24, 2020
The Spirited Grace Lily Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Klimek
August 24, 2020
Trishy continues to set the example of courage and commitment for all of us. Trishy and Dave’s love of family is the strongest message and example for everyone to admire. Trishy and family will always be in our heart and prayers.
John and Norma Klimek
Family
August 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Dave, I have such fond memories of the boat club days. Hugs and prayers for all of you.
Dena Baker
Friend
August 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So very Sorry to hear about Trishy passing so many fond memories of her growing-up a good person sweet as can be and also close friend and lucky enough to have been 1st. cousins and be neighbors Praying she at Peace now. My Love goes out to the Family member during this very hard time. Trish please give Aunt Sis a hug for me. "RIP"
Joe Trogdon
Family
August 23, 2020
So deeply sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers to her family.
Susan Nowalinski Robinson
Classmate
August 23, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss David and family. I only met your wife Trish a few times while shopping at the Acme whom was very pleasant each time. God Bless your family, Dave Sincerely, Pat Rakoczy
Pat Rakoczy
Coworker
August 23, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful person and will keep all of you in my prayers.
Jacki Lamson Benyon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved