MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Patricia H. Cetrino Obituary
Patricia H. Cetrino, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was 82.

Mrs. Cetrino was born and raised in New York and had resided in Long Island before moving to Mount Laurel 17 years ago.

In her leisure, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards, golfing, following the New York Yankees, and traveling. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Robert T. Cetrino, in 2019.

She is survived by her children, James J. Scott, Curt J. Scott, Deborah Alvino; her sister, Elizabeth; her brother, Wayne; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; Rose, Thomas, Janet, Carol, Joanne, Barbara, and extended family.

Out of concern for public health, funeral services will be private. Patricia will be entombed at Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery in Mount Laurel, N.J.

In remembrance of Patricia, the family encourages making a thoughtful donation to a local food bank to help those in need.

Mt. Laurel Home For Funerals
Published in Burlington County Times on May 14, 2020
