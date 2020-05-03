Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Patricia J. Irons

Patricia J. Irons Obituary
Patricia J. Irons of Palmyra passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 84.

Pat had resided in Palmyra for the past 60 years. She was a New Jersey realtor, Palmyra Crossing Guard, a CCD teacher, and devout member of Sacred Heart Church in Riverton.

Preceded in death by her son, Mark, she is survived by her husband, Charles Robert "Bob," her children, Scott, Charlene Townsend, Suzanne Ostberg (Doug), and Todd (Julie Angelot), daughter-in-law, Karen, grandchildren, Patrick Casale, Eric, Jessica, Chad, Kimberly, one great-grandchild and one on the way.

Due to current social distancing measures, services for Pat and interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020
