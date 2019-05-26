|
Patricia J. Rothblum of Burlington Twp. NJ, passed away into God's loving arms Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home. She was 79.
She was born Oct. 3, 1939, in Elders Ridge, Pa., to Clarence L. and Val Jean (Kennedy) Rosensteel.
Pat was employed by the Bucks County Courier Times, where she met and later married David Rothblum. They shared 51 years of marriage until his death in 2013.
She was employed by DC Fabricators in Florence, N.J., from 1983 to 2014, as a CAD Drafter.
Pat was a cancer survivor for over 30 years.
Throughout her life, Pat cherished family vacations at the Jersey Shore and in her "Happy Place" Walt Disney World. She had fond memories of the many trips taken with her father and sisters.
She enjoyed belonging to the "Busy Bees", bowling, playing Bingo with Aunt Melis, Bridge, Scrabble, Words with Friends and watching the game show channels.
Pat loved her family, her Miniature Schnauzers, Disney and Billy Joel. She was an avid Billy Joel fan for over 40 years and attended his concerts faithfully.
Pat had quite the sweet tooth and was fond of jelly beans, tiramisu, apple fritters, butter pecan ice cream and anything chocolate!
Pat hosted and enjoyed many family gatherings. Especially anticipated was her annual "July 4th Picnic" with her homemade ice cream.
She adored Mark, Sharon and her grandchildren and treasured every moment with them. Pat was beyond generous and no one in her family went without.
She is survived by her children, Mark Rothblum and Sharon (Rothblum) Schlenger; grandchildren, Zachary Schlenger and Samantha Schlenger; sisters, Monica Davidson, Melissa Pollock, Susan Scarnato and Judy Rosensteel; cousins, Tom Kennedy (wife Frances), Virginia Fisher (husband Roy); beloved godson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous distant cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Rothblum; and mother-in-law, Laura Rothblum.
Please join us at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Burlington Presbyterian Church 300 Mill Road in Burlington Township to celebrate Pat's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.
A tremendous and grateful thank you to Pat's caregivers- Chantay, Marie, Jose and Angie- "Team Princess".
