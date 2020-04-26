|
Patricia J. (Maguire) Wright of Cinnaminson passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was 74.
Pat grew up in Moorestown, N.J., graduated from Holy Cross High School, and resided in Cinnaminson with her family since 1976.
She took pride in her Irish heritage and loved celebrating St. Patrick's Day with extended family and friends.
She leaves behind her loving children, Megan (Wright) Mueller and her husband, Tom, Brooke Wright, and Brian Wright and his wife, Erin, as well as her five grandchildren, Estella, Sullivan, Andrew, Tae and Lottie. She is also survived by her sister, Natalie Maguire, brother, Thomas Maguire and his wife, Gail, and her sister-in-law, Sue Maguire.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edmond J. Maguire III, Timothy Maguire and Brian X. Maguire.
Her family wishes to honor her with a traditional Irish blessing:
May the road rise up to meet you. May the winds always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may Gold hold you in the palm of His hand.
Due to the present circumstances, interment will be held privately and a service will be planned for a future date.
For those wishing to send condolences, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the Food Bank of South Jersey, at https://foodbanksj.org.
