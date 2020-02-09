|
|
Patricia L. Schill of Palmyra passed away on Feb 5th, following a brief illness. She was 92.
Patricia worked for Bell Telephone prior to her marriage and was employed part time for a few years in a housewares store.
Patricia was a housewife and wonderful mother who had also volunteered at The Shriners Hospital for Children. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
Patricia was preceded in death by her dearly loved husband, George D., Jr. and her brother, Calvin W. Steckley. She is survived by her loving children, Robert (Joyce), James (Maryann), Joanne Soden, Patricia Barnes, Daniel (Karen), Timothy (Betty), Richard (Jennifer), 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Patricia also leaves behind, to grieve her loss, her beloved sister, Elizabeth "Joanne" Eife, brother-in-law Raymond P, many nieces, nephews, friends and her sweet cat, Charlotte.
A viewing for Patricia will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11th with a Christian service immediately following at 11 a.m., all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
Donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Palmyra Ambulance Association, 125 W. Broad St., Palmyra, NJ 08065.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.
Weber Funeral Home
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 9, 2020