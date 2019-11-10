|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce that God has called home one of his angels. Patricia L. White of Eastampton passed away early Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 71. She is now reunited with her husband, Michael White, who preceded her in death in 2016.
Originally from Lewiston, Maine, she was born to Bertrand and Laurette Mathieu. Patricia devoted much of her life helping the injured and sick as a registered nurse. She spent her early career traveling to various military bases with her husband, Michael, working at local hospitals. Eventually they were transferred to McGuire Air Force Base, where they settled down and started their family. Patricia worked at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly and then worked in home health care with Bayada Nurses.
After retiring she spent her time playing golf at various courses and volunteering at Eastampton Fire Department and serving on their board.
She is survived by her father, Bert Mathieu (97) of Lewiston, Maine; her sister, Donna Morin of Lewiston, Maine; her son, Jason White of Eastampton; and her daughter, Heather Major and son-in-law, Brian Major, grandson, Brandon Major, and granddaughter, Meadow Major, all of Hainesport, N.J.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where her funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be held at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in North Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to Veterans Affairs.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019