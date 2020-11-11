1/
Patricia LaVanture
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia LaVanture of Medford Lakes, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was 80.

Patricia attended Pierce Business College and worked as a legal secretary. She also spent many years working as a secretary for her husband's business.

Patricia was a longtime member of the Medford Lakes Country Club. She was an organist at St. Mary of the Lakes Church and Our Lady Good Counsel in Moorestown. Patricia was an avid golfer and wonderful dancer, even teaching dance and twirling. Most of all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, George.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Heinkel (Fred) of Medford and Laura Litz (Steve) of Cherry Hill; grandchildren, Dan (Morgan), Matt (Melanie), Caitlin, Sean, and Pia (Jeff); great- grandchildren, Aviv and Stav; sister, Anne Skuder; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lechner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved