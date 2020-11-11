Patricia LaVanture of Medford Lakes, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was 80.
Patricia attended Pierce Business College and worked as a legal secretary. She also spent many years working as a secretary for her husband's business.
Patricia was a longtime member of the Medford Lakes Country Club. She was an organist at St. Mary of the Lakes Church and Our Lady Good Counsel in Moorestown. Patricia was an avid golfer and wonderful dancer, even teaching dance and twirling. Most of all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, George.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Heinkel (Fred) of Medford and Laura Litz (Steve) of Cherry Hill; grandchildren, Dan (Morgan), Matt (Melanie), Caitlin, Sean, and Pia (Jeff); great- grandchildren, Aviv and Stav; sister, Anne Skuder; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
