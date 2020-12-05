1/1
Patricia Louise Wexler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Louise (nee Ecochardt)
Patricia Louise Wexler (nee Ecochardt) of Burlington Township passed away Thursday December 3, 2020 at Virtua Willingboro Hospital at the age of 83. Born in Brooklyn, New York Pat was a longtime resident of Burlington Twp.
She was a graduate of Barbizon High School in New York and had attended Oklahoma University.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Brite-Way Car Wash and Rob-Kel Transportation Co., in Burlington, businesses she owned with her late husband Gerson.
She was a member, past president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Burlington and a member and past president of the Burlington Township School Board. Pat was a member of both organizations for over 20 years. She and Gerson hosted many exchange students over the years both through the Rotary Club and the Burlington Twp. School System.
As a member of the School Board, Pat loved children and was a big proponent for them always placing them first. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed spending time on Long Beach Island and most of all the time spent there with her family.
Wife of the late Gerson Wexler, Pat is survived by her son, Robert Wexler and his longtime friend Jill; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Jeffrey Mullen; her grandchildren, Colleen Mullen and her fiancé Andrew LeRoy, Erin Mullen and Genna Mullen and her great granddaughter Lily LeRoy.
She is also survived by her brother Robert Ecochardt and his wife Chris; niece Patricia Mari and nephew Robert William, her Rotary exchange students whom she remained close to, Freddie Martelino and Hiromi Amagai; and her lifelong childhood friends John and Muriel Mann.
In honoring Pat's wishes, funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers donations may be in the memory of Pat, to the Burlington Township Schools Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 66 Burlington New Jersey 08016. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.pagefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Are thoughts and prayers are with Pat's family. Through Burlington Township School District, she was a great friend over the years.

Joe and Amelia Holden
Joseph Holden
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved