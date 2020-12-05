Patricia Louise (nee Ecochardt)
Patricia Louise Wexler (nee Ecochardt) of Burlington Township passed away Thursday December 3, 2020 at Virtua Willingboro Hospital at the age of 83. Born in Brooklyn, New York Pat was a longtime resident of Burlington Twp.
She was a graduate of Barbizon High School in New York and had attended Oklahoma University.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Brite-Way Car Wash and Rob-Kel Transportation Co., in Burlington, businesses she owned with her late husband Gerson.
She was a member, past president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Burlington and a member and past president of the Burlington Township School Board. Pat was a member of both organizations for over 20 years. She and Gerson hosted many exchange students over the years both through the Rotary Club and the Burlington Twp. School System.
As a member of the School Board, Pat loved children and was a big proponent for them always placing them first. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed spending time on Long Beach Island and most of all the time spent there with her family.
Wife of the late Gerson Wexler, Pat is survived by her son, Robert Wexler and his longtime friend Jill; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Jeffrey Mullen; her grandchildren, Colleen Mullen and her fiancé Andrew LeRoy, Erin Mullen and Genna Mullen and her great granddaughter Lily LeRoy.
She is also survived by her brother Robert Ecochardt and his wife Chris; niece Patricia Mari and nephew Robert William, her Rotary exchange students whom she remained close to, Freddie Martelino and Hiromi Amagai; and her lifelong childhood friends John and Muriel Mann.
In honoring Pat's wishes, funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers donations may be in the memory of Pat, to the Burlington Township Schools Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 66 Burlington New Jersey 08016. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.pagefuneralhome.com
