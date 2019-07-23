Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
4 th & Linden Ave
Riverton, NJ
Patricia M. Clarkson


1935 - 2019
Patricia M. Clarkson Obituary
Patricia M. Clarkson (Deery) of Cinnaminson passed away at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly July 19, 2019 with her daughter, Patty, by her side. She was 84.

Born on January 4, 1935, the only daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Deery. Patsy was raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Attended Saint Michael's School, and Graduated in 1952 from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School.

Patsy went on to work in the complaint Department for the Curtis Publishing Company until 1969.

Patsy was the devoted wife of the late William H. Clarkson the loving mother of William Clarkson and Patricia Clarkson and beloved Grandmother of William Countryman.

A viewing for Patsy will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden Ave., Riverton, NJ. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial park, Cinnaminson, NJ

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.,

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019
