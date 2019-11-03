|
Patricia M. Fletcher of Westampton passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 76.
Born in Trenton, and a graduate of Trenton Central High School and Trenton State College, where she majored in Mathematics, Patricia was a longtime Mount Holly area resident. She taught mathematics for 36 years, first in Hamilton at Grice Middle School, then in Lumberton at Florence L. Walther, and finally at Hamilton High School West where she retired from teaching in 2000.
Pat was a member of the Mount Holly Auxiliary to Virtua Hospital and served as the treasurer of the auxiliary as well as assistant treasurer of the hospital's Holly Shop. A member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, she has served as president of the local chapter and held an office at the state level. Pat was a member and Past Directress of the Female Benevolent Society of Mount Holly. Patricia was a former member of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Moorestown, and was a Lay Reader, and has served as co-chair of the Forever 39 Folks with her husband. She also was an active supporter of the Friends of Music, and was involved in the Calendar Party.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, David; her sister, Carol Greenwald; a niece and nephew, Danielle and Michael McAleer; a nephew, Bradley Greenwald; and a grandnephew and grandniece, Cody and Callie McAleer.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 207 W. Main St., Moorestown. Friends may attend her visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Contributions in Patricia's name may be made to The Mount Holly Female Benevolent Society, c/o Anne Moore, 242 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 207 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057, or to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08057.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019