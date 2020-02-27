|
|
Patricia Moldovan of Bristol passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Temple University Hospital from injuries suffered in a devastating car accident.
Pat was born Dec. 8, 1937 in Philadelphia to Pete and Martha Hansen. She married Martin A. Moldovan Sr. on Aug. 10, 1957. They were together 42 years and raised four children.
Pat had a heart of gold. She spent many years caring for children in which she loved and treated every one of them as her own. She truly loved life. There was never a time that she wasn't ready to go shopping or out to eat at her favorite diner. Her spunky personality was visible in the way she celebrated special occasions and holidays, always wearing a cheerful outfit or decorating, sometimes more than necessary. She made everything fun and special. She loved country music and there was rarely a time when she didn't have it playing throughout the house.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter 763.
Patricia loved spending time with friends but her greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren. A bright light in our lives has been forever extinguished.
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, "Butch."
She is survived by her four children, Martin and his wife, Belle, Gaye Palmer and her husband, Rusty, Gary and his wife, Agnes, and Kim Mena and her husband, Helbert, and by 12 grandchildren, James Hicks (Kelly), Jennifer Coogan, Bridget Palmer, Samuel Moldovan, Nathaniel Moldovan, Jesse Moldovan, Bryan Mena, Savannah Mena, Olyvia Mena, Cameron Moldovan, Dominic Mena and Sydney Moldovan, as well as three great granddaughters, Harper and Dylan Hicks and Avery Coogan. She is also survived by her fur babies, Shivers, Sinatra, Bella and Chester Chase, who were always by her side.
Services for Pat will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Ann's Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007. The visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass. Burial will be in Bristol Cemetery.
The Temple Medivac responders as well as the Temple Hospital Burn Intensive Care Unit couldn't have shown more kindness and compassion to our family during this difficult time. As a token of our gratitude and appreciation, our family asks that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation at the church, which the family will send to the Temple Hospital Burn ICU in Pat's memory.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 27, 2020