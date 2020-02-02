Home

Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Patricia P. Rech

Patricia P. Rech Obituary
Patricia P. Rech of Medford Leas, N.J., formerly of Cherry Hill, N.J. passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. She was 82.

Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving step-mother of Meredith Hahn (Jeffrey, Sr.) and Donald Rech (Christine). Devoted grandmother of Caitlin Johnson (Kyle), Jeffrey Hahn, Jr., Harrison Hahn (Sarah), Avery Rech and Reed Rech. Great grandmother of Hudson and Savannah Johnson. Dear sister of Judith Mann and Barbara Hoover.

Also survived by her loving nieces Vanessa Hoover and Megan Gartland (Brian), great nieces Scarlet and Brooks Gartland and numerous other relatives.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 12 to 1 p.m. and to the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, all at St. Bartholomew's Church, 1989 Marlton Pike East (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Bartholomew's Church at the above address.

Bradley Funeral Home

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
