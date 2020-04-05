|
|
Our much beloved Mother, Patricia T. McCarron of West Windsor, N.J., passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Mom was born in Trenton, N.J., on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17th. A day that we will continue to celebrate in her honor for years to come. She was truly a lovely Irish Lady.
Mom was a graduate of Trenton High School. She held various administrative positions throughout her work life. Her most important role was that of a devoted wife, loving mother, faithful friend, and beautiful person to all who knew her. Although soft spoken, her presence was larger than life. She was selfless and kind. She lived her life faithful to our Lord, with grace, dignity, and a beautiful presence that we will miss always.
Mom enjoyed life and lived every day grateful for her blessings. Some of her favorite things to do were watching Hallmark Christmas movies all year long. Spending time with her family. She and Dad loved the beach and their time together in Belle Aire Beach, Fla. She was a dedicated follower of fashion until the end and dressed the part. She was an avid reader of love stories, and any story with a happy ending. She saw the world through rose-colored glasses. She had a beautiful heart and soul of an angel. She was selfless, kind, and she made her children feel a sense of comfort that only a mother can make you feel. We are so lucky to be able to call her Mom.
Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband and our beloved father, Richard "Dick" Murphy McCarron.
She leaves behind her children, Cheryl Petrow (husband, Jeff), Jacquelyn Massina (husband, George), Kelly McCarron-Schwing (husband, Buzz), Richard McCarron (wife, Patricia); her grandchildren, Jillian DiFalco (husband, Matt), Tricia Conti (fiancé, Mark Mezger), Jenna Petrow, Jonathan Petrow, Kaleigh McCarron, and Owen McCarron; one great grandchild, Juliana Petrow; a very special nephew, Chris McCarron; and many nephews, nieces and friends, whom she loved dearly.
Mom was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories that will live in our hearts forever. Mom, may you always have an angel by your side and Dad to hold you in his arms again.
In light of the current circumstances that our country is facing, we will have a Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date. Details to follow.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020