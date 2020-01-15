|
|
Patrick H. Johnson of Marlton, N.J. passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 77.
He was the beloved husband of Gerry (McDonnell), the loving father of Peter Johnson and his wife, Jennifer, the devoted grandfather of Gavin Patrick Johnson, and the dear brother of Sandra Black and Karen Guest (Edmund). He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Mr. Johnson served as Assistant Superintendent, then Superintendent of Medford Township Schools, but had also been a principal in Barnegat and Westampton, a teacher in Mount Holly, and an Interim Superintendent in Hainesport, Eastampton and Deerfield.
Active at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a former choir member. He was President of the Kings Grant Maintenance Assoc. and President of the Inverness Green Condo Assoc.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Bradley Funeral Home, 601 Rt. 73 South (at Evesham Road), Marlton, N.J. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton. Burial will follow in Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery, Mullica Hill, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 15, 2020