WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Patrick J. Rupert Obituary
Patrick J. Rupert of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home with his wife and dog by his side. He was 63.

Patrick was born in Philadelphia, to Harold and Elizabeth (Roony) on July 7, 1956. A proud graduate of Holy Cross High School, he enjoyed his glory days on the football field and at the local pub. After graduating in 1974, he married the love of his life, Suzanne (Cucinotta), on Nov. 17, 1979.

As a small business owner, he worked hard to put the roof over his family's heads as well as on many houses in the Cinnaminson area.

His beautiful baby, John, his father, Harold, and his mother, Elizabeth, preceded Patrick in death.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne, and his adoring children, Jillian Randazzo (Joseph), Brian Rupert (Alaya), and Maureen Miller (Daniel). A loving and proud grandfather, he will be forever remembered by his grandchildren Rocco, Gianna, Veyda, Skyla, Sean and Emily. His brothers and sisters, Marcella McCarthy, Mary Beth Artuso (Joseph), Thomas, Kathleen, Joseph (Laura) and Daniel (Dana) will miss him, both as a big brother and friend. His loving nieces and nephews will remember him as an honest man who was strong, loving, and kind.

We would like to thank his lifelong friends who were there when he needed them most.

Due to concerns in reference to the current pandemic, a service celebrating his life will be limited to immediate family. To his multitude of friends, in lieu of attending, please celebrate his memory by performing an act of kindness or giving to a charity in his name.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The , a cause Patrick considered very worthy.

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
