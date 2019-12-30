Home

Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Patrick M. Daly Sr.

Patrick M Daly Sr. of Burlington Township passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was 61.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a 1976 graduate of Willingboro High School.

Patrick was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles games, fishing, playing guitar, and spending time with his family. He was a sports coach for numerous years at Holy Cross High School, Burlington Township, and Marlton.

He was the beloved husband Catherine A. (Puleo) for of 28 years; devoted father of Patrick M. Jr. and April M. Daly; loving son of Helen M. (Weiss) Daly and the late Arnold B. Daly; dear brother of Daniel T. Daly (Sandra), Peggy (Daly) McRea (Jack), Dennis M. Daly (Ellen), Colleen (Daly) Windell (Keith), Christine (Daly) Hubert (William), Joan (Daly) Clark (James), and Sean M. Daly (Emily). He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Rose Puleo; his sisters-in-law, Edith (Puleo) Boslet (Patrick), and Roseanne Puleo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relative and friends are invited to pay respects to the family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, N.J., followed by his memorial service at noon. Please feel free to attend his memorial service in Eagles attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

154 Webster St.

Riverside

chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 30, 2019
