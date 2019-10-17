Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul A. Perkins Obituary
Paul A. Perkins of Mount Holly passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 63.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Raymond and AnneMarie Perkins.

Paul worked as a Hotel Manager for Hampton Inn, East Windsor, N.J., for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lorraine; children, Michael, Sam, and Carolyn; his sisters, Nancy Ritchey and Judith Perkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may visit the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations can be made in Paul's name to Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 17, 2019
