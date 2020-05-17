|
Paul Abrams of Marlton passed away peacefully in his home on May 11, 2020. He was 77.
Paul was an entertainer in Philadelphia and Atlantic City.
He loved to tell stories and brought a smile to everyone he met.
May his memory bring joy to friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Jared Abrams. His grandchildren Jack and Lucy and extended family Donna Turing, loving stepdaughter Jennifer Turing Abril, husband Andres sons Alexander and Aidan.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020