Paul Arthur Newman was born Dec. 11, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pa., the 11th of 12 children. His father, Stanley Earl Newman, died when Art was 1, and he was raised by his mother, Alice Lee.



After high school, Art served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. After returning to Philadelphia, he had his first son, Paul Newman Jr.; met Carol Louisa Wilkins, and had four more children, Zachary Paul, Douglas Cameron, Erika, and Aaron Craig. They relocated to Willingboro, N.J. in 1973. He began working for the U.S. Postal Service as a custodian, and retired in 2013 as an electrical technician.



He was a man of inexhaustible curiosity, talents, and charity. He drove cabs, sold real estate, and printed t-shirts. He repaired homes, cars, and microwaves, often for no charge.



Annually, his beloved grandkids spent spring break with "Pop-pop," who would take them on trips and activities.



He relocated with his wife to Surprise, Ariz. in October 2017, where they attended Hillview Baptist Church.



Art is survived by his wife, Carol; all of his children; his sister, Florence; his brother, Edward; as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store