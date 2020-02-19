Burlington County Times Obituaries
Paul Brian Lisi Obituary
Paul Brian Lisi, "Paulie," of Southampton passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was 51.

Paul is survived by his wife of 29 years, Charlene Lisi; children, Joshua Ferrell (Candice), Nicole Marie Mackintosh (Josh), and Anthony Paul Lisi; grandchildren, Isabella "Bella", Gianna "G", Maura, and Hunter William-Paul "Bambam"; his parents, Suzanne and Bud Hamm; Father, Joseph Lisi; brothers, Kevin "John", Stephen, and Tim Lisi; grandmother, Grace Cassaday; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends may attend his visitation from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly.

Memorial contributions can be made to Penn Medicine Development (www.pennmedicine.org/giving), 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
