Paul J. Drulis Obituary
Paul J. Drulis of Burlington, N.J. passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice of Mount Holly, N.J. with his loving family by his side. He was 78.

Born in Holmesville, Pa., Paul moved to Burlington in the 1960s and began a career at Ford Motor Company. After retiring from Ford, he traveled and remained an avid classic Ford car enthusiast. He also looked forward to attending his monthly retired Ford co- worker breakfast.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Drulis, and his siblings, Lorraine, Geraldine, Elizabeth, Robert and Francis.

Paul will be sadly missed by his niece and nephews, Shirley Irwin (John III), Bill Diamond (Irene) and Tom Diamond (Juanita), as well as many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery, 1027 W. Pine St., Frackville, Pa. Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice, 175 Madison Ave., 2 South, Mount Holly, NJ 08060.Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough, Pa.

www.wadefh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 25, 2019
