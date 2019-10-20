|
Paul Jackson Cisney, a U.S. Navy Veteran, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Born in 1939 in a family log cabin whose property is now the Raystown Dam Overlook, he was the son of Harry and Ruth Cisney (Rinker). Paul was a former resident of Columbus, N.J., and later relocated to Hesston, Pa.
Paul was married in 1975 to Lynne Cisney (Reeves), who resides at their home. They did not do anything without each other.
He is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Hamor (Hesston), sisters Patty Dyer, Sandra Baker, and her husband Carl (both from Hesston) and Linda Pepples and her husband George (from Milroy).
He was preceded in death by a son, Darryl, three brothers Jack, John and Jim and a sister, Jean Hawkins. Paul has four grandchildren, Nathan Ross (Huntingdon), Ashley Ross (Alexandria), Paul Michael Cisney (Huntingdon) and Courtney Martin (North Carolina) and ten greatgrandchildren children, many nieces and nephews.
Paul was reborn again in 1983 to start a new life as a follower of Jesus Christ. He was blessed to be an elder of Columbus Baptist Church, Columbus, N.J., and of Heritage Baptist Church, McConnellstown, Pa. He was a former member of the Franklin Fire Company, Columbus, N.J.
Paul attended grade school at Hawns Bridge one-room school house along the Raystown Branch of the Juniata. He attended high school for two years at Huntingdon before moving to Derby, Kan.
Paul served the U.S. Navy from 1958-1963 on the Richard E. Kraus and then moved to Jamesburg, N.J. for employment. He was employed by Phelps Dodge Copper Products as Extrusion Department Manager and after plant closing, worked for Wean United of Philadelphia as a Field Extrusion Engineer travelling the U.S. and Canada. He retired from Lockheed Martin Astro Space of Hightstown, N.J. as Plant Maintenance Manager. While working away, he always yearned for the rivers and mountains of the beautiful Huntingdon area and said that nothing compared with its beauty. He was thankful he could return to the area and retire.
Paul was a skilled wood carver and most proud that some of his work was published in woodcarving magazines. Some of his works of art can be viewed at various churches in N.J. and Pa. He also enjoyed restoring antique and classic cars.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Heritage Baptist Church, Route 26 South, McConnellstown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Huntingdon County Humane Society, 11371 School House Hollow Road, Huntingdon, PA, 16652.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 20, 2019