Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul Joseph Petrucelli Obituary
Paul J. Petrucelli of Cinnaminson, formerly of Maple Shade, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of the late Teresa (Fabrizio); the loving father of Michael Petrucelli (Rob) of Medford, Lisa DiRenzo (Dan) of Cherry Hill, N.J., and Theresa Jones (Doug) of Mount Laurel; devoted grandfather of Kelly Jones, Daniel DiRenzo III and Jaclyn Eppihimer; and devoted great grandfather of Grayson, Celeste, Harrison and Anderson. He also was the dear brother of Charles, Leonard and Rocco Petrucelli and the late Michael Petrucelli, Lulu Marconi, Mary Bonjorno, Rita Chiaravalotti, and Lena Coccia.

The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Please visit the funeral home's web site below to share your condolences with the family.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 13, 2019
