|
|
Paul N. Johnson of Monroe, N.C. died in his sleep in the Fayetteville, N.C. Veteran's home on Friday, March 20, 2020, after a longtime battle with Dementia. He was 80.
He was born Sept. 23, 1939 in Oaklyn, N.J. to Axel and Helen (Thompson) Johnson.
He is survived by his sister, Helen Munro of California, daughter, Joline Moore and her husband, David, of North Carolina; son, Scott Johnson and his wife, Melissa, of Ohio; two granddaughters, Shannon and Julia of North Carolina; three grandsons, Kane, Kohl, and Kolin; as well as seven great-grandchildren, all of Ohio.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Shriver Johnson, an unborn child, his brother, Fred, parents, Axel and Helen Johnson, and his great grandson, Koda Johnson.
Paul was stationed in Kamiseya, Japan in the 1960s as a Naval Codebreaker, then retired from U.S. Steel after 35 years as an electrician.
He loved the simple things in life like porch-sitting, walking, and gardening. He never met a stranger!
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date in New Jersey, where he will be remembered by his lifelong group of friends that were with him all along his journey. Should we all be so lucky!
Fayetteville Cremation Services,
Fayetteville, N.C.
fayettevillecremationservices.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 25, 2020