May Funeral Home
45 Pine St
Willingboro, NJ 08046
(609) 871-3000
Paulette Z. Wheaton Obituary
Paulette Z. Wheaton of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 72.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Corsey; her granddaughter, Mya Corsey; two sisters, Doris Jennings and Marietta Saunders (George); two brothers, James Wheaton Jr. and David Wheaton (Jocelyn); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at May Funeral Home, 45 Pine Street, Willingboro, where a viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

Memorial gifts may be made to the March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org.

Camden, Pennsauken,

Vineland, Willingboro

& Sicklerville, N.J.

and Philadelphia, Pa.

www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2019
