Pauline "Pat" D'Annunzio of Florence, N.J. went home to the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020.Pat was born to Wesley and Grace Renshaw of Chatsworth, N.J. Pat was a loving wife and mother who gave her time and talents to her family. Her talents included quilting, knitting and preparing delicious dinners.Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Terige "Ted" D'Annunzio, she is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen and Thad Weatherbee Plate and Ted and Nancy D'Annunzio, her grandchildren, Melissa and Dominic DeMarcello and their children, Allison and Gianna, Ted J. and Courtney D'Annunzio and their children, Leo and Enzo, her sister-in-law, Marge Langan, cherished nieces and nephew, Margilee Noval, Patti Brejch and William Sitzler, and many great nieces and great nephews.Funeral services and final disposition were held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891, or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, Roebling