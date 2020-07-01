Pauline "Pat" D'Annunzio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline "Pat" D'Annunzio of Florence, N.J. went home to the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Pat was born to Wesley and Grace Renshaw of Chatsworth, N.J. Pat was a loving wife and mother who gave her time and talents to her family. Her talents included quilting, knitting and preparing delicious dinners.

Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Terige "Ted" D'Annunzio, she is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen and Thad Weatherbee Plate and Ted and Nancy D'Annunzio, her grandchildren, Melissa and Dominic DeMarcello and their children, Allison and Gianna, Ted J. and Courtney D'Annunzio and their children, Leo and Enzo, her sister-in-law, Marge Langan, cherished nieces and nephew, Margilee Noval, Patti Brejch and William Sitzler, and many great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services and final disposition were held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891, or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, Roebling

koschekandporterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koschek & Porter Funeral Directors
1115 Hornberger Ave
Roebling, NJ 08554
(609) 499-0640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved