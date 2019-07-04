Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
Pauline M. Buffett Obituary
Pauline M. Buffett, 85 years, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of God at home on June 27, 2019 in Pemberton, where she lived for 44 years.

Pauline was born in Evansville, Indiana. She met the love of her life and married the late James C. Buffett and they were faithfully married for 38 years. She became a military wife, traveled the world and met many wonderful people. She was a lifelong member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by one daughter, Christiana Buffett of Pemberton, one son, Michael Buffett of Pemberton, a daughter-in-law, Lizette, her grandson, Jon-Austin, and other friends.

Pauline was one of the kindest persons you could meet. She opened her heart and home to her family and friends. Although she cannot be here with us, we will never be apart. She will always live in our hearts. Our mother will be sorely missed and always cherished.

Relatives and friends of Pauline's family are invited to her visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough, where her funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

Due to cemetery restrictions, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

31 Elizabeth St.,

Pemberton Borough

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on July 4, 2019
