Pauline Whitcraft of Juliustown died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. She was 89.
Pauline was born on Magnolia Street in Beverly, to Anthony and Frances Cecilia, and was raised with her three sisters and three brothers. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1948. As a young woman Pauline worked at the Watch Case in Riverside, and also worked at Gregory's in Mount Holly for 14 years.
Pauline married James Whitcraft of Riverside. They were married for 59 years. They resided briefly in Mount Holly, Massachusetts, and Leisuretowne, but for most of their marriage they lived in Juliustown.
Pauline, or Paul, as her siblings called her, was the fourth of seven children. She was the sister of the late Anthony Cecilia of Kennedyville, Md., the late Francis Cecilia of Burlington, the late Josephine Wilson of Delanco, and the late Joseph Cecilia of Edgewater Park. She is survived by sisters, Barbara Clemens of Edgewater Park, and Patricia Snow of Maple Shade.
Pauline and Jim had six children, Sharon Eggleston (Bryan) of Juliustown, the late James Whitcraft Jr. (Rita) of Lumberton, Nancy Williams (Walt) of Bradenton, Fla., Carol Jones (Charles) of Wyalusing, Pa., Cathy Miller (George) of Parkton, Md., and Steven Whitcraft of Pahrump, Nev. They have five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Pauline was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, a loving sister, a faithful friend, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will be for the immediate family only in Lakeview Cemetery in Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . Online donations can be made at or mail to Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2019