Pearl E. Gregg, of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Private Life Celebration services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 11 a.m. at The Faith Deliverance Worship Center, 1304 N. Rt. 130, Burlington, N.J.
Family and friends may share in a walk through viewing from 9 p.m. until time of service. Interment: BGWCD Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
TL Hutton Family & Friends
Funeral Services,
Burlington, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.