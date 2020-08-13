1/1
Pearl E. Gregg
Pearl E. Gregg, of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Private Life Celebration services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 11 a.m. at The Faith Deliverance Worship Center, 1304 N. Rt. 130, Burlington, N.J.

Family and friends may share in a walk through viewing from 9 p.m. until time of service. Interment: BGWCD Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.

TL Hutton Family & Friends

Funeral Services,

Burlington, N.J.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
