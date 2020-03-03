Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298

Pearl Stein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Stein Obituary
Pearl (Newell) Stein of Lumberton, N.J., formerly of Shamong, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was 94.

Pearl was the wife of the late Peter J. Stein. She was the mother of Shirley Muench (the late Herbert) of Hainesport and Kristi Robbins (Dale) of Colorado Springs, Colo., the grandmother of six and great grandmother of seven. Pearl was the sister of Doris Lucas, Joan Marcellino, and the late Edgar Newell, Everett Newell, Dorothea Newell and Patricia Schulh, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. Burial will be at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Virtua Foundation, P.O. Box 70260, Philadelphia, PA 19176, RE: to Benefit Virtua Rehab, Mount Holly.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -