Pearl (Newell) Stein of Lumberton, N.J., formerly of Shamong, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was 94.
Pearl was the wife of the late Peter J. Stein. She was the mother of Shirley Muench (the late Herbert) of Hainesport and Kristi Robbins (Dale) of Colorado Springs, Colo., the grandmother of six and great grandmother of seven. Pearl was the sister of Doris Lucas, Joan Marcellino, and the late Edgar Newell, Everett Newell, Dorothea Newell and Patricia Schulh, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. Burial will be at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Virtua Foundation, P.O. Box 70260, Philadelphia, PA 19176, RE: to Benefit Virtua Rehab, Mount Holly.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 3, 2020