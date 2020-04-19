Home

Peggy Ann Gordon Obituary
Peggy Ann Gordon, 73 years, of Vincentown, NJ passed away on April 8th, 2020.

Peggy was predeceased by her daughter Jill Elaine who died in 2005.

Peggy is survived by John, loving husband of 29 years; Nancy Aldrich, loving daughter; Megan Bisignano and Lauren Moore, loving granddaughters and three great grandchildren.

Peggy was born in Pittsburgh and lived in New Jersey most of her life. She worked in civil service on Fort Dix. Army Base for 25 years and then became a crossing guard for Southampton Township Schools.

Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a passionate Disney fan, having gone to the WDW Resort numerous times since its opening almost 50 years ago. She spent her life surrounding herself and her loved ones with Disney "magic".

Due to the current conditions and restrictions funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 43000, Chicago, IL 60602-2584 or online at www.ifcj.org.

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
