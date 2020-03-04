|
|
Penny S. (McCreary) Sullivan of Delran passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home. She was 76.
Born in Zanesville, Ohio, she was raised in Willingboro and lived in Burlington County her entire life. Penny owned and operated a marketing company called Direct Reflections for over 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles.
As a member of Deerwood and Rancocas Valley Golf Clubs, she enjoyed many rounds of golf with her friends.
She is survived by her children, Amy Spencer (Blair), David Giannetto (Amy Howard) and Richard Giannetto. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jessica Spencer, Kelly Giannetto and Buddy Giannetto, as well as extended family and dear friends.
In keeping with Penny's wishes, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be sent to Riding with Heart, 639 County Road 513, Pittstown, NJ 08867.
To offer condolences to the family please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
Florence, N.J.
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 4, 2020