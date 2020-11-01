Peter Allen Nippins of Mount Laurel died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly. He was 68.He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and nephew.Mr. Nippins was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and had lived in Burlington, before moving to Mount Laurel more than 25 years ago.Peter worked for TeleSciences in Moorestown, N.J., as a Marketing Product Manager.He was a former member of the Independent Fire Co. in Burlington Township, and the Mount Laurel Fire Department, Mount Laurel.Some of his interests included surf fishing, the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, and college football and basketball, especially the Duke Blue Devils basketball.He is survived by his wife, Nancy A. (Harsch) Nippins; daughter, Aileen Kammer (Sean); brother, Lloyd E. Nippins III (Diana); sister, Jeanine Newcomb; grandchildren, Brandon, Michael, Daniel, and Matthew Kammer; and aunt, Edith New.Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel. Masks, social distancing, and attendance numbers will be in place. Final disposition will be held privately.Condolences may be left on Peter's memory wall at the funeral home's Web site listed below.Mount Laurel Homefor Funerals,