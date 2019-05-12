|
Peter John Cahall of Marlton passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in Marlton. He was 55.
Born in Mount Holly, Pete was a 1982 graduate of Rancocas Valley High Region High School where he served as class president and was captain of the football team and captain of the track team. Pete went on to graduate from the University of Virginia and became a teacher and a high school principal, most recently retiring as a Principal at Thomas Edison High School of Technology in Maryland.
The son of the late Betty Lou Cahall, Pete is survived by his father, Robert K. Cahall Sr; two nephews, Christian Cahall and Robert Cahall III; a niece, Stephanie Toleadano; and seven great-nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert and Michael and the uncle of the late Ryan.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Lumberton.
Contributions in his name may be made to Harbor Baptist Church, 2131 Marne Highway, Hainesport, NJ 08036.
