December 25, 1943- February 23, 2020.
Peter Roger Heisen was born in Neptune, New Jersey on Christmas Day 1943.
He was raised by his parents Aaron & Selma Heisen in Imlaystown, New Jersey, where his father was a country doctor. He and his sister Perijane, attended the one-room schoolhouse in Imlaystown, which was then a farming community.
Peter attended Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, and Swarthmore College where he majored in mathematics. He met the love of his life, Joyce Salsburg, when they both crashed a party in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. He was 18; she was 16. They married two years later at Har Sinai Temple in Trenton, New Jersey, and have been together ever since.
Peter then attended Medical School at the University of Pennsylvania, after which he took over his father's medical practice based at Mercer Hospital in Trenton, New Jersey. Peter specialized in Infectious Disease.
Peter and Joyce lived in Yardley, Pa., where they raised their two children, Christopher and Jessica. After their children left home, Peter and Joyce built their dream home in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, where Peter lived the rest of his life.
For the last 12 years, Peter has been in the education software business with his son Christopher.
Peter was the most important person to his entire family. He was a mentor, a problem-solver, a decision-maker, and a wise guide. He was funny, smart, an amazing storyteller, loving, kind, and a huge fan of Diet Coke and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Among the loves of life were his wife & children, his daughter-in-law Laura Diamond, his grandsons Aaron and Emmett, and his English Springer Spaniels Arabella, Bucket, and Bumper.
Peter is survived by his wife Joyce and his entire adoring family.
The family will schedule a celebration of Peter's life sometime this Spring to honor this gentle and brilliant man.
Please make donations in Peter's memory to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St, Newtown, PA 18940, or Development Office, 2 Capital Way, Suite 361, Pennington, NJ 08534, please specify for the Capital Health Neuro Trauma Center and include your name and address.
Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 26, 2020