Philip Hieronimus of Shamong, N.J. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 52.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Philip and Rosalie Hieronimus. Phil worked as a Project Manager for 3D Exhibits in Mount Laurel, N.J. He was a very talented artist and created many beautiful portraits for family and friends. He loved spending time with family, surfing, being down the shore and making everyone laugh. He was sure to leave a lasting impression on whoever he met with his sarcasm and dry sense of humor.
Phil was the beloved husband of 29 years to Alesia (Litzenberg) Hieronimus, the loving father of Jillian Watson (Chris), Melanie Hieronimus, Brendan Hieronimus and Shane Hieronimus, the loving brother of Rosalie Gross (Jeff), Marie McHugh (Craig), Lou Hieronimus, Anne Joyce (Dan), and a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a Life Celebration at a later time, when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to Phil's memorial fund through the National MS Society by visiting: nationalmssociety.org/goto/PhilHieronimus.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Philip and Rosalie Hieronimus. Phil worked as a Project Manager for 3D Exhibits in Mount Laurel, N.J. He was a very talented artist and created many beautiful portraits for family and friends. He loved spending time with family, surfing, being down the shore and making everyone laugh. He was sure to leave a lasting impression on whoever he met with his sarcasm and dry sense of humor.
Phil was the beloved husband of 29 years to Alesia (Litzenberg) Hieronimus, the loving father of Jillian Watson (Chris), Melanie Hieronimus, Brendan Hieronimus and Shane Hieronimus, the loving brother of Rosalie Gross (Jeff), Marie McHugh (Craig), Lou Hieronimus, Anne Joyce (Dan), and a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a Life Celebration at a later time, when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to Phil's memorial fund through the National MS Society by visiting: nationalmssociety.org/goto/PhilHieronimus.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.