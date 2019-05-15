|
Philip J. Coppolino Sr. of Sewell, N.J. passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Jefferson Health, Washington Township, N.J. He was 91.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he had been a resident of Sewell for the past 16 years, formerly of Glassboro.
Phil served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and joined Glassboro Police Department in 1949, retiring in January 1984 as Chief of Police. At the time of his retirement, he was President of N.J. State Police Chiefs Association.
He enjoyed boating and sports, was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and especially enjoyed just being with his family for dinners and get-togethers.
Preceded in death by his grandson, Mark J. Bresani, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy M. (Hunt); his children, Edward P., Philip J. Jr., Cindy Bresani (Mark) and Linda A. Wright (Bill); four grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and his sister, Doris Gorgo.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Tuckahoe Road, Monroe Township, N.J. It is requested that people arrive by 10:30 a.m.
The family would appreciate contributions to the Mark J. Bresani Foundation, 344 Prosser Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2019