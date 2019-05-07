Home

Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Phyllis A. Brown

Phyllis A. Brown Obituary
Phyllis A. (Weeks) Brown of Florence passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 84.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8. at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Phyllis 's name may be sent to JW.org.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the web site listed below.Dennison Funeral Home,

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 7, 2019
