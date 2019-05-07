Home

Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Phyllis Brown Obituary
Phyllis (Weeks) Brown passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 84.

She was a lifelong resident of Florence and graduated salutatorian from Florence Township High School, Class of 1959.

When Phyllis was a girl, she had a pony named Starlight and a terrier named Tiny. After high school Phyllis married her high school sweetheart and dedicated her life to her family. She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness and spread his Good News for the last 55 years. She will missed dearly by the Burlington and Mount Holly congregations.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Garon, her father, Oscar Weekes (Myra), and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Brown, and her children, Douglas Brown (Linda), Laraine Marion, Diane Schultz (James), and Glenn Brown (Christine). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Mellissa, Steven, Rebekah, Bobby, Jillian and Allye, her great grandchildren, Marcus, Naomi, Mike, Liam, Tristan, Charlene, and Rhylyn, as well as many extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Samaritan Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided to Phyllis.

Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8 (today), at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's name may be sent to www.jw.org or to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton NJ 08053.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Dennison Funeral Home,

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times from May 7 to May 8, 2019
