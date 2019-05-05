Home

Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Marne Highway
Hainesport, NJ
Phyllis C. Lovendusky
Phyllis C. Lovendusky of Hainesport passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Virtua-Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 74.

Born in Mount Holly, Phyllis was a lifelong area resident and was a retired secretary for Lenape High School. She also had served on the advisory board for Virtua.

Phyllis was the glue that held the family together. She always hosted Sunday dinners and was a great cook. She loved the beach and being out in the sun. Phyllis enjoyed going to the casino and shopping, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard; a daughter and son-in-law, Kerry and Luis Don of Lumberton; two grandchildren, Lucas and Casey Don; and two brothers, Edward and Mark Witczak. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews that called her "Pho."

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Marne Highway, Hainesport. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 5, 2019
