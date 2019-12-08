Home

Phyllis Corbin Outten Obituary
Phyllis Corbin Outten of Atco, N.J., peacefully passed away to heaven Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was 78.

She was born June 15, 1941, in Philadelphia, to Andrew Corbin and the late Dorothy Gibson Corbin.

Phyllis graduated from Lincoln University in 1963.She married Willie Outten May 2, 1964, and although they later parted, their marriage produced three sons. She continued to live in Willingboro, until her move to Atco, in the 1990s.

She is survived by her father, Andrew Corbin of Mount Olive, N.C.; her children, Craig Outten of Rydal, Pa., Kevin Outten of Atco, N.J., and Todd Outten of Philadelphia; and four grandchildren, Christopher Outten, Kira Outten, Courtney Outten, and Corbin Outten. Phyllis also is survived by her siblings, Reynold Corbin of Ardmore, Pa., Dolores Corbin of Mount Olive, N.C., and Katherine Corbin of Havertown, Pa. In addition, she is survived by other loving relatives and friends who cherished her.

Her homecoming memorial service will be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, N.J. There will be a visitation period with the family, but no viewing, before the service from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a repast following the service. Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's Web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
