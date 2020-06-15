Phyllis Freeman (Nelson) loving mother and longtime resident of Burlington County passed at the Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital on Wednesday, May 27,2020. She was 77.



Phyllis' first and lifelong job was being a devoted mother of seven children.



She also worked in electronics early in life which she often reflected on with fond memories as she was very skilled in electronics, she would later find her true passion in social work, she was certified in domestic violence, substance abuse and behavioral Health.



Phyllis retired from Catholic Charities in 1995 to spend more time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her eldest son Joseph, Jr. and survived by her other grieving children: Earl (Barbara), Andree (Veronica), Simone Warren (Robert), Herbert (Lucy), Pierre (Monica) and Terrance (Toni) Nelson, her sister Beatrice Finney (George), 14 grandchildren, six great grand-children and a large loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Mom, 'nana Dink", your unwavering love and beautiful smile will be sorely missed. Until we meet again, RIH.



