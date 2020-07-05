Phyllis Friedman passed Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Moorestown, N.J. She was 86.



Phyllis is survived by her husband of 65 years, Stanley Friedman. She was the mother of five children, the late Larry Friedman (Barbara), Paul Friedman (Gloria Averbuch), Karl Friedman (Yvonne), David Friedman (Catherine) and Jennifer Erickson (Ronald). Nothing made Phyllis happier than to see and spend time with her 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Phyllis, the daughter of Jack and Molly Alpern, was born and raised in New York City. She met and married Stanley after they had both graduated from the City College of New York. Their family path eventually took them to central New Jersey and finally to Moorestown in the early 1970s.



Phyllis was an outstanding teacher, winning best teacher awards for her work with first graders in the Burlington Township, N.J. school system. She loved to teach children to read and believed all children should know what it feels like to hold a book in his or her hand. Phyllis will be remembered by many first graders for making education fun and for her annual May sleep-over in the school library.



The family held a small private funeral service.



Donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to the Burlington Township Board of Education and can be mailed to B. Bernice Young School Library - Phyllis Friedman Memorial c/o Burlington Township Board of Education, P.O. Box 428, Burlington, NJ 08016.



