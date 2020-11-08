1/
Phyllis Jean Davidson
1926 - 2020
Phyllis Jean Davidson (Maloney) of Marlton, N.J., formerly of Southampton and Browns Mills, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She had celebrated her 94th birthday on October 17th.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert N. Davidson, Jr., as well as by her parents Geraldine M. Maloney (Griffin) and Carl F. Maloney, and her sister Jaqueline M. Kolocheski.

Phyllis is survived by her youngest sister, Nancy K. Pixton of Winchester, VA, her four sons, Donald S. (Elizabeth) of Alamo, CA, Jeffrey R. (Michele) of Old Lyme, CT, Kevin J. (Donna Yaffe) of Lutherville, MD, and Douglas J. (Kimberly) of Southampton, N.J., and her eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Phyllis was born in Green Bay, WI, in 1926, and she grew up working in her father's downtown pharmacy, cheering for the Packers, and playing tennis whenever she could. She studied philosophy and education at Marquette University, earned her bachelor's degree, and then served for over thirty years as a dedicated school teacher in Wisconsin, Illinois, California, Japan, and, for the last 25 years of her career, in Browns Mills, NJ. She led this extraordinary career despite having to move repeatedly with her husband and their four young sons to USAF bases in Illinois, Japan, Okinawa, and Burlington County.

Phyllis was a devoted teacher and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She led by example and was a firm believer in hard work, perseverance, honesty, and integrity. She lived her life to the very end with dignity, grace, and class. She will be much missed by those who knew her. Funeral Services are private due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: https://www.stjude.org/. Condolences can be submitted at the website below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
