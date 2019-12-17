|
Phyllis Marie Yaeger of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Care One at Evesham. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Phyllis resided in Medford since 1967. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
Phyllis was the wife of the late William Yaeger, and mother of the late Bonnie Yaeger.
She is survived by her three sons, John, David and Paul Yaeger, and her five granddaughters, Jackie, Mellissa, Danielle, Kaitlyn and Grace.
A memorial service will be planned for after the upcoming holidays.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis' name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
