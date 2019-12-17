Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Phyllis Yaeger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Yaeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Marie Yaeger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Marie Yaeger Obituary
Phyllis Marie Yaeger of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Care One at Evesham. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Phyllis resided in Medford since 1967. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

Phyllis was the wife of the late William Yaeger, and mother of the late Bonnie Yaeger.

She is survived by her three sons, John, David and Paul Yaeger, and her five granddaughters, Jackie, Mellissa, Danielle, Kaitlyn and Grace.

A memorial service will be planned for after the upcoming holidays.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis' name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -