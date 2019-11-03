|
|
Phyllis Swain Hildreth was born to Donald and Anita Hildreth on Sept. 24, 1956, and passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Phyllis was born and raised in Gulph Mills and King of Prussia, Pa. and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1974. She had been a Willingboro resident for the last seven years.
She is survived by her two sisters, Diana Matyas (Dave) of Willingboro and Anita Hildreth of England, and was preceded in death by her little sister, Roxanne Hildreth. Our dear Phyllis is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Casandra Kwoka (Ed) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., John Paul Bohem III (Christina) of Cherry Hill, N.J., Brian Bohem of Merchantville, N.J., Jeffrey Bohem (Jeanette) of Spur, Texas, and Jacqueline Gurecki of Merchantville, N.J., as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. She leaves behind many cousins and extended family who were always close her to heart, despite the miles. Phyllis, was in a seven-year loving relationship, with the one-and-only Mr. Kevin Fox.
She will also to be remembered and missed dearly by her old friends at the Willingboro Senior Center, Dorthea Campbell Senior Housing, The Willingboro Friendship Guild, Calvary Baptist Church in Willingboro, and the Marlton Elks Lodge, as well as her special friends, Gerry Urbas, Bob Heckler, and Gwen Curry.
Phyllis was a true family-lady! She loved getting together for coffee and dinners with the people she holds dear. Her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews held a special place in her heart and enjoyed spending time with them!! There wasn't a day that went by that she wasn't hard to work on her crossword and Fill-In puzzles and keeping everyone on their toes! There wasn't a nail polish she didn't love, but held a certain affinity for purple.
Phyllis spent much time with her patient care-taking sister, Diana and her husband, Dave, and they got her involved in the community and helped give her the many adventures she had. It wasn't Phyllis if she wasn't asking someone to play Rummikub or to have a sleepover... and she sang to Elvis and Christmas music, like it was nobody's business!
She will live on in our hearts and will be missed by all she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Edgewater Park Elks, 315 Grenn St., Beverly, NJ 08010, where a Marlton Elks Members funeral ritual will begin at 8:30 p.m. Please wear festive clothing, especially purple! Her funeral service will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 594 Beverly Rancocas Road, Willingboro. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. Wednesday, at Washington Memorial Chapel, 2000 Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. (Family and close friends, please. If you will be attending, please contact Diana Matyas - (609) 351-0156.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019